Norfolk, NE

Norfolk High baseball team drops heartbreaker at Lincoln Southwest

By Joe Tjaden
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Norfolk High baseball team dropped a 17-16 decision in nine innings last night to Lincoln Southwest. The Panthers fall to 1-8 on the season. The Panthers are now 1-8 and will...

KSNB Local4

Hastings College, UNK host Central Nebraska Track Challenge

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Central Nebraska Challenge took place at Kearney High on Saturday with the all-day event being hosted by Hastings College and UNK. College teams from the NAIA down to Division III in Nebraska and surrounding states participated. Video highlights above include field events in women’s discus...
KEARNEY, NE
Grand Island Independent

Husker assistant Ron Brown to speak in Hastings Sunday

Nebraska assistant football coach Ron Brown will speak at a free event Sunday afternoon in Hastings. The appearance will begin at 3 p.m. in French Memorial Chapel at Hastings College. The address is 710 N. Turner Ave. The title of the talk is “Heroes.” Brown is Nebraska’s senior offensive analyst....
HASTINGS, NE
Sioux City Journal

Musketeers beat Lincoln again, extend win streak to eight games

LINCOLN, Neb.-- Eight wins and counting. The Sioux City Musketeers extended their win streak to eight games on Saturday night, with a 5-1 victory over Lincoln, the second win in two nights for the Muskies over the Stars. Ben Steeves got the scoring started with a power-play goal for Sioux...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KSNB Local4

UNK softball sweeps MIAA doubleheader against Pittsburg State

PITTSBURG, Kan. (Press Release) - Senior Hannah Ice and sophomore Madison Rosenthal combined on six-hitter in game one and sophomore catcher Katie Gosker homered twice in game two to help Nebraska-Kearney sweep Pittsburg State, 5-2 and 15-8, Saturday afternoon in Kansas. The Lopers (18-14, 8-2) stop a four-game skid against...
PITTSBURG, KS
KSNB Local4

Broken Bow wins 2022 GICC Howard Schumann Track Invitational

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The 2022 Howard Schumann Track Invitational took place at Grand Island Central Catholic on Friday and nine Tri-City schools competed in the annual event: Arcadia-Loup City; Broken Bow; Gibbon; GICC; Adams Central; Hastings St. Cecilia; Kearney Catholic; Minden; and Grand Island Northwest’s JV team.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Waverly knock offs No. 1 Beatrice 10-9

WAVERLY - Waverly has taken down the top team in Class B to extend its winning streak to three games. The Vikings survived a four-run seventh inning to defeat Beatrice 10-9 on Friday night. Payton Engel got the win, striking out eight over six innings. Levi Powell led the Vikings...
WAVERLY, NE
Sioux City Journal

South Sioux girls take down West in overtime

SOUTH SIOUX CITY-- The South Sioux City girls soccer team took down Sioux City West on Thursday, as an overtime goal lifted the Cardinals past the Wolverines. South Sioux scored two goals in the first half and one in the second, while West scored one goal in the first half and two in the second, and the teams ended regulation with a 3-3 tie.
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

North Platte Buffalo Bill Track and Field Invite Results

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs hosted the Buffalo Bill Track and Field Meet at home on April 1, 2022. The following is a list of results. The following schools were competing at the Buffalo Bill Track and Field Meet; North Platte, Gering, Hastings, Kearney and Scottsbluff.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Sand Hills Express

South Loup Girls Win Elwood Track Invite and SL Boys Finish Third / Anselmo-Merna Competes at Buffalo Bill Invite

South Loup won the girls team title at the Hi-Line track meet in Elwood. South Loup was the girls team champion with 136.2 points and Southwest was a distant 2nd with 60.6 points. Among the highlights, The Lady Bobcats went one and two in both the 100 and 200. Halie Recoy was champion in both followed by Bryn Schwarz who was runner-up in both. South Loup took the top three spots in the mile. Ivy Tullis was first followed by Tallianna Martin in 2nd and Ella Cool was third. South Loup swept the relays winning the 4×100, 4×400, and 4×800. Abby Stallbaumer won the girls discus with an effort of 117’5″. Reagan Cool won the pole vault clearing 9’6″. On the boys side, South Loup finished third in the team standings. The Bobcats went first and second in the 800. Cache Gracey was first and Silas Cool was runner-up. South Loup was first in second in the mile with Logan Recoy champion and Trey Connell was runner-up. The Bobcats won the 4×800 in a time of 8:51.63. South Loup won the combined team trophy.
ELWOOD, NE

