ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

IL Child Support Services to host virtual town hall

By Brian Weckerly
ourquadcities.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is hosting a series of virtual town hall meetings to gather input from residents as the state prepares for its regular review of Illinois child support guidelines. The virtual town hall meetings are Wednesday evenings through the spring, and members of...

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Virtual town hall addresses public health and youth resources

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations held a virtual town hall at 6:00 p.m. Thursday. The town hall focused on public health and youth resources. The meeting provided an opportunity for Peoria residents to provide ideas and feedback to the panelists.
PEORIA, IL
Portland Tribune

Neron talks housing, child care during town hall

The House District 26 representative discusses the recently completed short session. A few days after announcing her reelection campaign for House District 26, Rep. Courtney Neron, D-Wilsonville, provided a rundown of what she and her colleagues accomplished during the brisk 2022 legislative session at a virtual town hall Saturday, March 12. The town hall was facilitated by the Wilsonville government.
WILSONVILLE, OR
Augusta Free Press

Spanberger to host virtual town hall focused on issues facing Virginia veterans

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger will host an open, public telephone town hall focused on issues facing Virginia veterans on Wednesday. Spanberger will be joined by representatives from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services to answer questions directly from Seventh District constituents about issues facing Virginia veterans and their families. Additionally, the...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Philly

Superintendent Of Philadelphia Schools Candidate Krish Mohip Will Take Part In Virtual Town Hall Tuesday Night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  On Tuesday night, the second candidate for the superintendent of Philadelphia schools will get a chance to meet parents, students, and staff. Krish Mohip, Deputy Education Officer for the Illinois State Board of Education will take part in a virtual town hall. Tuesday morning Mohip met with a select group of parents. He’s also taking part in a discussion with students. On Monday night, candidate John Davis introduced himself during a virtual town hall from the school district’s education center in Spring Garden. Davis is the chief of schools in Baltimore and previously worked for the Washington D.C. schools. On Wednesday, the third candidate, will be introduced. He is Tony Watlington, who is the superintendent of the Rowan-Salisbury School District in North Carolina. The current superintendent of the Philadelphia School District Dr. William Hite, is stepping down at the end of this school year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warren, IL
City
Fulton, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Marshall, IL
City
Putnam, IL
City
Peoria, IL
City
Mclean, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Henderson, IL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Region state lawmakers hosting town hall meeting Thursday

GARY — Six state lawmakers representing northern Lake County are holding a public forum Thursday to update their constituents on the work of the Indiana General Assembly following the March 9 adjournment of the annual legislative session. The free event is set for 5:30 p.m. in the Savannah Center's...
POLITICS
Grand Island Independent

Sen. Curt Friesen to host legislative town hall meeting in Aurora

AURORA — State Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson will host a legislative town hall meeting at 7 a.m. Friday at the Bremer Center in Aurora. Friesen represents District 34. The purpose of the meeting is to update constituents on legislative bills and proposals under consideration during the current session.
AURORA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy