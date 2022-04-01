ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Mainland Dare, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-01 01:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

