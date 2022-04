Dear Mayor Bhalla: I have lived in Hoboken for nearly 12 years and my wife and I have been so proud of being Hobokenites. We both have led as volunteers for the Hoboken Historical Museum several home and garden tours showing off our city and volunteered in various Galas and fund raising events. I have been a proud supporter yearly of the Hoboken Public Library and other Hoboken institutions. I had not gotten involved in Hoboken politics but supported Dawn Zimmer and you as continuation of what I thought represented a decent administration – one that would listen to what Hobokeners wanted. My attendance to two recent community meetings were, to put it nicely, eye opening!

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 18 DAYS AGO