It isn’t exactly a hot take to say that the state of the media in the United States is less than ideal. According to a Gallup Poll, between 68% and 72% of Americans trusted the mass media in the mid 1970s, but by the late 90s and early 2000s, media trust hovered around 50%. In 2021, the mass media had its second lowest trust rating from Americans on record: 36%. In fact, the US ranked last in media trust out of 46 countries in a 2021 report from Reuters of 92,000 news consumers. Only 29% of Americans in the survey said they trusted the news.

