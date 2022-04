NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Cory Schneider were both in the right spot at the right time for the suddenly peaking New York Islanders on Sunday. Pageau was in perfect position to score three goals and add an assist, and Schneider made the most of his first NHL game in more than two years in leading the Islanders to a 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, extending their winning streak to a season-high four straight games.

