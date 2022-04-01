ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuero, TX

Sunrise Pet of The Week for Fri-Yay 4-1-22

By Howard Gordon
 3 days ago

Today is Fri-Yay, and here on Sunrise that means it’s also time for Pet of The Week.  A segment where we highlight shelter pets here in The Crossroads looking for their furrever homes.  This morning we want to introduce you to a furry dog friend from Pet Adoption of Cuero.

Howie: It’s Prom season so this cool pup named Maverick is all suited up and ready to party.  This 3-month-old 15-pound cutie is part Australian Shepherd and part Heeler.  He’s just a one-of-a-kind pup who is covered in dots, dashes, spots and more. Maverick loves to play and gets along great with other dogs.  Like most dogs, he will take a treat in a New York minute.  As a turn-key package associated with Maverick’s adoption fee, 3 sets of shots including rabies, along with his spay and neuter at 5-6 months old are all included.  It’s still raining puppies in Cuero because Maverick has 4 more siblings at the shelter that would also love to have a furrrevvvverrrr home soon.

Here’s how you can get to the pawty or in general get in contact with Pet Adoption of Cuero if you’re interested in either Maveric or any other furry friends.

You can visit them at their location at 407 U.S. Highway 183 in South Cuero and they are open 7 days a week from 8 AM to 12 noon with no appointment needed, or call for an after-hours appointment.  Their number is 361-243-8550.

If you’d like to take a look at all the furry friends, they have waiting to find their furrever families.  All available cats and dogs are listed on their website at www.petadoptionsofcuero.org

Victoria, TX
