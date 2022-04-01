Third of British LGBTQ+ people experience abuse by relatives

Glasgow Pride march, September 2021. Charity Galop recommends dedicated funding for services ‘by and for’ survivors of abuse.

Young LGBTQ+ people in the UK are facing a “hidden epidemic” of abuse by close family members based on their sexuality or gender identity, according to a study.

Nearly one in three LGBTQ+ people have experienced abuse – ranging from verbal harassment to threats of homelessness and physical violence – by a relative, most often their own parents, with two-thirds of them aged under 18 when the abuse first occurred, research for the anti-abuse charity Galop found.

The report, seen by the Guardian, aims “to shine a light on abuse happening to LGBTQ+ people behind closed doors in the UK” as well as highlight the potential barriers survivors face when seeking help.

Leni Morris, the charity’s CEO, said: “When someone suffers abuse which targets them for who they fundamentally are, especially at such a formative age and at the hands of such an influential person, the repercussions are often lifelong. This report echoes the severity and complexity of cases we are supporting at Galop, often within which victims have never told anyone about their experience.”

The survey of more than 5,000 LGBTQ+ people, conducted in February by YouGov, also reveals:

Transgender and non-binary people surveyed experienced higher levels of abuse from family members (43%).

5% of LGBTQ+ respondents reported being subjected to conversion practices, with a family member attempting to change, “cure” or suppress their sexual orientation or gender identity, increasing to 11% of trans and non-binary respondents.

60% of respondents who had experienced abuse from their family felt their LGBTQ+ identity was either the main reason or part of the reason.

63% of LGBTQ+ people surveyed were under 18 when they first experienced abuse from their family, and 30% were below the age of 11.

Respondents described instances of regular humiliation by relatives, having their interactions with friends monitored, being outed by a sibling or thrown out of the family home and banned from visiting, as well as longer-term impacts on their capacity to build close relationships or feel comfortable with their sexuality.

As a result of the findings, Galop is recommending long-term dedicated funding for specialist “by and for” services to support LGBTQ+ survivors of abuse, and for police, other agencies and support services to improve their understanding of family abuse.

Morris added: “Anti-LGBTQ+ abuse from family members is often misinterpreted by statutory services as ‘generational differences’ or having ‘different values’ rather than seeing it for what it really is – domestic abuse. This leads to many LGBTQ+ people not having access to the support and help that they need in order to safely leave these abusive situations.

“LGBTQ+ people who try to escape abuse don’t have enough suitable accommodation in the UK to meet their needs. We regularly see LGBTQ+ victims of abuse and violence forced to choose between potentially dangerous emergency accommodation, homelessness, or staying with their abusers.”

In the UK, the NSPCC offers support to children on 0800 1111, and adults concerned about a child on 0808 800 5000. The National Association for People Abused in Childhood (Napac) offers support for adult survivors on 0808 801 0331. In the US, call or text the Childhelp abuse hotline on 800-422-4453. In Australia, children, young adults, parents and teachers can contact the Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800; adult survivors can seek help at Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380. Other sources of help can be found at Child Helplines International.