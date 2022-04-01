ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Third of British LGBTQ+ people experience abuse by relatives

By Libby Brooks
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GiGiy_0ew8EQmO00
Glasgow Pride march, September 2021. Charity Galop recommends dedicated funding for services ‘by and for’ survivors of abuse.

Young LGBTQ+ people in the UK are facing a “hidden epidemic” of abuse by close family members based on their sexuality or gender identity, according to a study.

Nearly one in three LGBTQ+ people have experienced abuse – ranging from verbal harassment to threats of homelessness and physical violence – by a relative, most often their own parents, with two-thirds of them aged under 18 when the abuse first occurred, research for the anti-abuse charity Galop found.

The report, seen by the Guardian, aims “to shine a light on abuse happening to LGBTQ+ people behind closed doors in the UK” as well as highlight the potential barriers survivors face when seeking help.

Leni Morris, the charity’s CEO, said: “When someone suffers abuse which targets them for who they fundamentally are, especially at such a formative age and at the hands of such an influential person, the repercussions are often lifelong. This report echoes the severity and complexity of cases we are supporting at Galop, often within which victims have never told anyone about their experience.”

The survey of more than 5,000 LGBTQ+ people, conducted in February by YouGov, also reveals:

Transgender and non-binary people surveyed experienced higher levels of abuse from family members (43%).

5% of LGBTQ+ respondents reported being subjected to conversion practices, with a family member attempting to change, “cure” or suppress their sexual orientation or gender identity, increasing to 11% of trans and non-binary respondents.

60% of respondents who had experienced abuse from their family felt their LGBTQ+ identity was either the main reason or part of the reason.

63% of LGBTQ+ people surveyed were under 18 when they first experienced abuse from their family, and 30% were below the age of 11.

Respondents described instances of regular humiliation by relatives, having their interactions with friends monitored, being outed by a sibling or thrown out of the family home and banned from visiting, as well as longer-term impacts on their capacity to build close relationships or feel comfortable with their sexuality.

As a result of the findings, Galop is recommending long-term dedicated funding for specialist “by and for” services to support LGBTQ+ survivors of abuse, and for police, other agencies and support services to improve their understanding of family abuse.

Morris added: “Anti-LGBTQ+ abuse from family members is often misinterpreted by statutory services as ‘generational differences’ or having ‘different values’ rather than seeing it for what it really is – domestic abuse. This leads to many LGBTQ+ people not having access to the support and help that they need in order to safely leave these abusive situations.

“LGBTQ+ people who try to escape abuse don’t have enough suitable accommodation in the UK to meet their needs. We regularly see LGBTQ+ victims of abuse and violence forced to choose between potentially dangerous emergency accommodation, homelessness, or staying with their abusers.”

In the UK, the NSPCC offers support to children on 0800 1111, and adults concerned about a child on 0808 800 5000. The National Association for People Abused in Childhood (Napac) offers support for adult survivors on 0808 801 0331. In the US, call or text the Childhelp abuse hotline on 800-422-4453. In Australia, children, young adults, parents and teachers can contact the Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800; adult survivors can seek help at Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380. Other sources of help can be found at Child Helplines International.

Comments / 23

Griffin
1d ago

Poor babies - why should we accept someone for who they are when they couldn’t accept themselves for what they were? - Mental disorder at its finest. 🤮🤮🤮

Reply
8
dude
1d ago

All choices, positive, negative, indifferent, financial, political, medical, sexual, etc…… have consequences. That’s why all choices should be thought through rather than emotionally followed. Probably not a popular response, but very true!

Reply(2)
7
10000% not a demoral
2d ago

the alphabet people needs to understand that their behavior is not normal is not in the natural order of things

Reply
16
If you enjoy reading articles from
The Guardian
The Guardian

224K+

Followers

61K+

Posts

81M+

Views

Follow The Guardian and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
SheKnows

As the Mother of a Trans Son, I’m Furious That Protecting Him Could be a Criminal Offense

When I first heard about the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, officially known as the Parental Rights in Education bill, my immediate thought was, “there’s no way this archaic, ridiculous law will pass.” Then I read about Governor Abbot’s initiative in Texas to press criminal charges against parents, caregivers, and medical professionals providing gender-affirming care for trans kids. Once again, I thought it couldn’t pass — a ridiculous right-wing dog whistle in the last gasp of white supremacy, trying once again to other everyone that doesn’t fit into the cisgender, heterosexual white mold.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Physical Abuse#Homelessness#Sex Abuse#Racism#Uk#British Lgbtq
Teen Vogue

Transgender People Tell Their Abortion Stories in Trans Bodies, Trans Choices

Content Warning: This story contains mention of sexual assault and suicidal ideation. While states across the country consider bills that would erode the rights of transgender youth, these targeted bills aren't the only legislation threatening trans people's freedom. The Supreme Court is poised to hear a case on abortion that could overturn Roe v. Wade. While transgender people are often left out of conversations around reproductive rights, a new series from TransLash Media is highlighting how important abortion access is to the community.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WNDU

Medical Moment: Depression, suicide widespread among trans youth

(WNDU) - Transgender people are people whose gender identity is different from the gender they were thought to be at birth. Currently, 52 percent of transgender youth in the U.S. have considered suicide. According to the Williams Institute of UCLA, there are almost 150,000 transgender teens in the United States,...
MENTAL HEALTH
BET

Gabrielle Union Defends Her Stance On Disney’s Response To Anti-LGBTQ Bill: “I Will Not Be Held Back By Fear”

Earlier this month, Variety reported how the Disney CEO Bob Chapek responded after catching wind of the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation in Florida. ​​“The biggest impact we can have in creating a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create here and the diverse community organizations we support, including those representing the LGBTQ+ community,” he wrote.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Homeless
Daily Mail

Kate given the cold shoulder! Fans cringe over 'embarrassing' moment Duchess is shunned by Jamaican beauty queen turned politician whose party is in favour of removing the Queen as head of state

Royal fans claimed the Duchess of Cambridge was given the cold shoulder by a Jamaican politician after a video of an awkward exchange emerged online. During a ceremonial welcome at Kingston's Norman Manley International Airport, Kate, 40, appeared to be shunned by Lisa Hanna, a former Miss World turned politician with the People's National Party.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Teenage Queen’s Guard, 19, who ‘went AWOL to go fight Russia in Ukraine’ is arrested after agreeing to return to UK amid fears rogue soldiers could drag Britain into war

A member of the Queen's Guard has been arrested by military police after leaving his post and heading to Ukraine to fight against Russian invaders. The 19-year-old contacted army bosses while in Ukraine, where he wanted to use his training with the regiment to help Ukrainian forces, and agreed to return to Britain.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

A third of Covid deaths now not primarily due to virus as number of Brits dying 'with' rather than 'from' infection continues to grow amid milder wave

The proportion of Covid deaths where the virus is not the underlying cause has climbed to its highest ever level in England, official figures show. One in three victims who had the virus mentioned on their death certificate in February died 'with' rather than 'from' Covid, according to the Office for National Statistics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

224K+
Followers
61K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy