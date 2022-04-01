ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Hacks review – a laugh-packed comedy drama that restores your belief in the justice of the universe

By Lucy Mangan
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4T7D_0ew8EPtf00
Jean Smart in Hacks. Photograph: Netflix

There are few things these days that help keep together the tattered remains of a belief in the universe’s moral arc bending towards justice, but the continuing renaissance of Jean Smart is one of them. After substantial supporting parts in the television series Fargo , Watchmen and Mare of Easttown , the actor who started in the business in 1979 is now front and centre in HBO Max’s new comedy drama Hacks (showing in the UK on Amazon Prime Video).

Smart plays Deborah Vance, a battle-hardened veteran of the standup comedy scene who now lives in Las Vegas. Vance is playing 100 shows a year at the Palmetto casino in between flogging tat and her guts out on a shopping channel, doing paid daytime events and never, ever letting down the fans who still adore her, even if they follow in smaller droves than they once did. Then it’s home to a magnificent mansion and her beloved dogs, and time to take the wig and makeup off before having dinner alone.

There are clear parallels with Joan Rivers here, whose life was also one of constant hustle and glamorous graft (and, famously, beloved dogs and a jewellery line on QVC). But there is never any sense of the snotty mockery with which Rivers, especially in later life, was frequently treated. It’s the greatest triumph of Hacks – which has many – that Deborah exists in the round and her work, life, legacy and flaws are never treated with anything other than respect by her creators. Which is not to say that fun is never poked at all of them by other characters – that being pretty much the definition of writerly respect.

Despite the constant hustle, however, Deborah’s star is on the wane and Marty, the owner of the Palmetto and as close a thing to a friend as Deborah has, wants to hand her Friday and Saturday slots over to a reality show winner who is now big box office. To buy her time to negotiate, Deborah’s manager Jimmy (Paul W Downs) sends one of his younger clients over to help her produce fresher, more relevant material – in the faint hope that the partnership will work out.

TV comedy writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder, doing a fair job of going toe-to-toe with Smart) has been unemployed since tweeting a joke about a closeted senator and his gay son. There are few false notes in Hacks but, when we hear the joke, it is one of them – it doesn’t punch down and doesn’t sound like anything that would have caused sufficient furore to make Ava unhirable across town, even in a bastion of integrity such as LA.

After a rocky start, the pair accept each other’s presence and the rest of the series follows the gradual – and it is pleasingly slow, non-linear and credible – evolution of their relationship from reluctant professional assignation to cautious and eventually moving friendship. They are both prickly, both assured of their talent and essential rightness in all things comic (and, for Deborah, everything else, too), as well as being in need of change. We can see how much Ava could learn from a woman who has seen it all, done most of it and knows what it takes to overcome the relentless hostility of the world – and particularly the men in it. And we can see how much Deborah needs to shed some of the diva attitude she has accrued over the years and admit that a new perspective needn’t mean the destruction of all that she has created.

There are plenty of laughs along the way, but it’s the unforced emotional truths that make Hacks a right and proper vehicle for Smart. She has long been the go-to for any casting director looking for a tough broad, and now she gets to play all the notes that sang underneath.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael Reveals In New HBO Special: “The Secret Is That I’m Gay”

Click here to read the full article. In his 2019 HBO special, Home Videos, comedian Jerrod Carmichael asks his mother if she has ever done cocaine or had a same sex relationship. When she says no, Carmichael says bluntly, “I’ve hooked up with dudes before.” It turns out that delving into family secrets while revealing his own was not a one-time thing for Carmichael who, in his newest HBO comedy special Rothaniel, explains the connection. The special, which the New York Times calls “riveting”, debuts tonight at 9 p.m. EST on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max. Speaking...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Smart
Person
Joan Rivers
Daily Mail

From actress to director! Meg Ryan, 60, signs on to helm a film adaptation of the novel A Lady's Guide To Selling Out that has been described as 'Mad Men meets Devil Wears Prada'

Meg Ryan has been tapped to direct Netflix's movie adaptation of Sally Franson's 2018 novel A Lady's Guide to Selling Out. According to a report from Deadline, the 60-year-old actress will be helming her second feature following her directorial debut with the 2015 drama Ithaca. Juilliard playwright Jenny Rachel Weiner...
MOVIES
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on Prime Video

If you're struggling to excavate the best sci-fi TV series from the depths of Prime Video, hopefully this list will provide a helping hand. Prime Video's interface doesn't do itself many favors in showing us the way to genre offerings -- and shows such as Orphan Black, The Expanse and Counterpart are essential viewing.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Comedy Show#Drama#Friendship#Hbo Max
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
QVC
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Parade

The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who've Moved to GAC Family

Newly rebranded network, GAC Family, has been making waves among fans of the family rom-com and specifically those associated with Hallmark Channel. Previously known as Great American Country, the network was bought by a group of investors that includes former Crown Media CEO Bill Abbott. The network was rebranded and...
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

The Guardian

224K+
Followers
61K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy