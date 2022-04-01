Residents at closing Kakaako homeless shelter have nowhere to go

The North Shore Sheltering Program, which provides nighttime housing for homeless men during winter months, will close its doors for the season on March 31. For 22 years, the shelter worked in tandem with the First Presbyterian Church in Glen Cove to house residents for its seasonal program, which began on Thanksgiving until the end of March. The program rented the space for $7,900 a year. Shelter staff handled cleaning for its residents, while the church provided the space for residents to sleep.

GLEN COVE, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO