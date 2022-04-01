ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Residents at closing Kakaako homeless shelter have nowhere to go

KITV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe transfer of Kakaako Waterfront Park to the city is...

www.kitv.com

Comments / 5

Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Men’s shelter needs new space for homeless

The North Shore Sheltering Program, which provides nighttime housing for homeless men during winter months, will close its doors for the season on March 31. For 22 years, the shelter worked in tandem with the First Presbyterian Church in Glen Cove to house residents for its seasonal program, which began on Thanksgiving until the end of March. The program rented the space for $7,900 a year. Shelter staff handled cleaning for its residents, while the church provided the space for residents to sleep.
GLEN COVE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Society
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Society
KHON2

Long-time flower shop run by the bond of 3 generations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At Beretania Florist, each arrangement represents 85 years of hard work for the Nakamoto family. Reece Nakamoto Farinas’ great grandfather started the business in 1937, and it has been in the same location ever since. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Pali Lookout exit to Pali Highway Kailua bound before tunnel blocked

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Pali Lookout exit to Pali Highway Kailua bound before the tunnel is blocked due to a downed tree. The road closure was announced at 8:06 a.m. Saturday, April 2. The Worst Way to Withdraw From Retirement Accounts. SmartAsset. Doctors Stunned: This Removes Wrinkles Like Crazy!...
KAILUA, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Shelter#Waterfront Park#Of The People
KITV.com

Five flight gates flooded at Honolulu airport; no flights impacted, repairs ongoing

(UPDATED) HONOLULU (KITV4) – Five gates of the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport flooded Thursday morning, after an air-conditioning chiller line broke down. At around 6:30 a.m., Thursday, March 31, a chiller line that feeds the airport AC flooded gates A13-17, according to the Honolulu Department of Transportation (DOT). Gates are still in use, despite ongoing repairs to the impacted area.
HONOLULU, HI
KRON4 News

Supe wants to provide SF homeless shelter

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman on Tuesday proposed legislation to ensure that homeless residents be provided with shelter more quickly and be offered a wider range of options — including tiny homes and other non-congregate shelters. Mandelman’s ordinance, “A Place for All,” would call for city policy to explicitly state that […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WPFO

Portland opening new homeless shelter next week

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The city of Portland is breaking ground on a new homeless shelter. It's located on Riverside Street, and it's designed to transform the way in which the city and its partners provide critical services for those experiencing homelessness. The site will replace the city's current emergency shelter...
PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
Portland Tribune

Aloha Bridge Shelter will close for renovations soon

It's expected to reopen in August, providing a more permanent form of affordable housing for the homeless. The Aloha Bridge Shelter, which has operated as a temporary-stay homeless shelter since last spring, is under renovation to become a type of permanent housing geared toward helping residents transition out of poverty and homelessness.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KITV.com

Hawaii considers 4-day work weeks for state employees

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A long weekend is something a lot of us might jump at, and some state lawmakers want to see a 4-day week become the norm in Hawaii. "Having flexible work schedules where employees have the ability to work four days rather than five or have more flexible hours over the five days can provide huge benefits for quality of life," said State Sen. Chris Lee (D - Kailua/Waimanalo).
HAWAII STATE
CBS New York

Chinatown residents fight plan to build 6th shelter

NEW YORK -- There was another heated community board meeting in Chinatown on Thursday over the city's plans to open a homeless shelter there.As CBS2's  Ali Bauman reports, many residents fear the shelter could trigger a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.Residents of Chinatown and Little Italy rallied in the neighborhood Thursday before carrying their message to a virtual community board meeting.The issue at hand -- a homeless shelter the city's Department of Homeless Services (DHS) plans to open on Grand Street by Bowery."This plan by DHS seeks to shoulder a community that has shouldered too much. It is just pitting...
HOMELESS
FOX40

Vegetation fire burns near Fairfield homeless shelter

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield firefighters battled a wind-driven blaze Tuesday near a homeless shelter. The Fairfield Fire Department said the vegetation fire had burned a quarter of an acre by 2:23 p.m. along Beck Avenue, north of Cordelia Road. The emergency homeless shelter is the closest property to the fire. SHELTER Solano is located on […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KIMA TV

New permanent homeless shelter is being discussed for Toppenish

TOPPENISH -- People at a makeshift Toppenish encampment being forced to leave has sparked discussions about creating a permanent homeless shelter in the area. The encampment, known as The Compound, had been there for several year. It was located between U.S Highway 97 and West First Street. Outreach teams counted...
TOPPENISH, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy