PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in the recent theft of a firearm. The police are investigating a vehicle break-in that happened on March 10th, 2022, in West Philadelphia. It happened shortly before 12:30 PM at 5601 Christian Street. Surveillance video captures an unknown black male entering a vehicle from the passenger side. He is inside the vehicle for several minutes before leaving the scene. Taken in the theft was a registered firearm.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO