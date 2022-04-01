ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

River of Life Mission serves its final meal in Chinatown

KITV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor decades, Honolulu's Chinatown neighborhood has been...

www.kitv.com

Comments / 1

Related
KHON2

Long-time flower shop run by the bond of 3 generations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At Beretania Florist, each arrangement represents 85 years of hard work for the Nakamoto family. Reece Nakamoto Farinas’ great grandfather started the business in 1937, and it has been in the same location ever since. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to...
HONOLULU, HI
iheart.com

Body Encased In Concrete Discovered In Home In Luxury Hawaiian Neighborhood

Authorities in Hawaii announced that two men suspected of killing a man and encasing his body in concrete were arrested in California. Officers with the Honolulu Police Department made the discovery while investigating the disappearance of a 73-year-old Gary L. Ruby. They entered a home in the Hawaii Loa Ridge...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Greyson F

Legendary Restaurant Closes After 32 Years

The popular restaurant is now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. It’s the end of an era here in metro Phoenix. A legendary restaurant, which called the city home for more than three decades, has closed its doors for good. And while there are now similar options opening up throughout the Valley, longtime patrons will need to look elsewhere to enjoy wings, beers, and bright orange hot pants.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Chinatown#Crime#Magnet#Drugs#River Of Life Mission
KHON2

Mr. Dough opens their first Oahu restaurant

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mr. Dough hosted a soft opening on Sunday, March 20 on Oahu. They specialize in dumplings such as pan-fried dumplings and xiaolongbao which is a soup dumpling. On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8. “It is a simple menu,”...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Homeless
KITV.com

Hawaii sheriff division arrests one of its own deputies

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of the Attorney General (AG) is investigating after a state deputy sheriff was arrested for allegedly assaulting another deputy sheriff at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport late Friday night. He was booked for assault against a law enforcement officer in the first degree, which...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Residents at closing Kakaako homeless shelter have nowhere to go

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The transfer of Kakaako Waterfront Park to the city is displacing a shelter for the homeless. And some of the people who care for the homeless at that location are upset a new permanent location has not yet been found. The transfer of public lands from the...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii's Hotel and Restaurant Show a game changer for hospitality industry

HONOLULU (KITV4) - After a two-year hiatus, the second annual Hotel and Restaurant Show returns to the Hawaii Convention Center. Featuring more than 200 exhibitors and a dozen educational seminars, the show hopes to mark a turning point for the hospitality industry. "This is huge," explained Jared Higashi, Vice President...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Two people sleeping in parked car killed in Maui crash

A man and woman are dead Sunday after a truck collided into their parked car on a Maui road. Maui Police say a 47-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were asleep in a 2003 Nissan Sentra parked on the shoulder of North Kihei Road. A 2020 Toyota Tacoma, traveling southeast,...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

First Sonic Drive-In restaurant coming to Hawaii

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Sonic Drive-In began construction this week on its first restaurant location in Hawaii. The restaurant will be located in Kahului on Maui at the Hookele Shopping Center, according to Edwin Prather, managing member of Sonic Hawaii. Honolulu-based Alexander & Baldwin, which owns the 94,000-square-foot shopping center...
KAHULUI, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy