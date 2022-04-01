ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn County, CA

Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-01 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-01 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 03:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s resulting in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper and Charleston Counties. In Georgia, Inland McIntosh County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Fog has developed across portions of the tri-state area this morning. Some of the fog has become locally dense reducing visibilities to a 1/2 mile or less. Motorists this morning should exercise caution and be alert for rapidly changing visibilities. Remember to use low beams while operating a car. Expect conditions to improve later this morning.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 10:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Shelby The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee...Missouri...Mississippi...Arkansas Mississippi River Above Tiptonville Mississippi River at Memphis For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Memphis. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, In Memphis, the boat landing on the north end of Mud Island at the mouth of the Wolf River is covered. In Arkansas, recreational vehicle park south of West Memphis starts to flood. Dacus Lake Road is flooding north and south of I-40. The river is against the toe of the levee from the north Shelby County line south to near Sulcer Road. Water is encroaching the levee near the south end of Island 40 Chute. The camp near Mound City is flooding. Water is beginning to flood the settlement near Blue Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 29.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 10.6 feet Tuesday, April 05. - Action stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood stage is 34.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mendocino County, CA
County
Lake County, CA
County
Glenn County, CA
City
Mendocino, CA
County
Humboldt County, CA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-02 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low 33 to 36 may result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperature sensitive pets should be protected.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frost Advisory#Interior
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Coastal Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 02:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and western Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Greene, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene; Mississippi FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 04:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Baxter; Fulton; Izard; Lawrence; Randolph; Sharp FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Baxter, Lawrence, Sharp, Fulton, Randolph and Izard Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 245 PM MST. * At 1249 PM MST, a dust channel was 13 miles east of Bowie, or 16 miles west of Steins. HAZARD...Less than one half mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 45 mph. SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 364 and 391. Locations impacted include Bowie and San Simon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 19:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-03 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County Strong Winds this Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Occasional wind gusts above 55 mph are possible in northern Johnson County. * WHERE...Johnson County. * WHEN...This evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to exercise caution. Lightweight or high profile vehicles will be at risk of blowover on some roadways.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Marshall; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Tippah; Tishomingo; Union FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 11:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Cimarron WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds around 35 mph with higher gusts. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Cimarron County. In Texas, Dallam and Hartley Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust may lead to reduced visibility.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 23:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-20 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Interior Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Knox, Lincoln and Sagadahoc Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Inland Camden, Northeastern Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 10:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern Georgia. Target Area: Brantley; Inland Camden; Northeastern Charlton; Western Charlton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Camden, south central Brantley and northeastern Charlton Counties through 415 PM EDT At 345 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Race Pond, or 9 miles northwest of Folkston, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Race Pond and Winokur. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pasco THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PASCO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Grady by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. Target Area: Ben Hill; Berrien; Brooks; Colquitt; Cook; Decatur; Grady; Irwin; Lanier; Lowndes; Mitchell; Seminole; Thomas; Tift; Turner; Worth FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Near freezing to at freezing temperatures in the low 30s are possible, with Frost possibly developing. * WHERE...South Central Georgia, and portions of the Florida Big Bend. * WHEN...5 AM EDT / 4 AM CDT/ To 9 AM EDT/ 8 AM CDT Monday Morning. * IMPACTS...Frost conditions could damage or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy