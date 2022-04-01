ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yachats, OR

With the help of $73,000 in grants, Yachats Planning Commission and consultant begin work gathering data on city’s housing issues

yachatsnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYACHATS — Call it a shortage. Call it a crisis. Call it even “not my problem” if you like. But like it or not, Yachats has a housing issue that affects almost everyone. Now, thanks to two state grants totaling $73,000, work has started to see exactly where and how the...

yachatsnews.com

Comments / 2

