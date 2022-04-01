ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

WOODLANDS WEEKEND WEATHER – Second verse, same as the first

By Woodlands Online Weather
Woodlands Online& LLC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX – In a curious sense of deja vu, it seems as if we’ll have a weekend and next week filled with sunny skies and pleasant weather, marred by a day or two midweek of thunderstorms. This seems to be a pattern of the past several weeks; however, there...

www.woodlandsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

First Alert Weather: Snow Showers, Wind Gusts To Last Through The Weekend

By: KDKA-TV’s Falicia Woody PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Scattered snow showers will continue through the rest of the weekend. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Temperatures today will hover in the mid to upper 30s with breezy winds and gusts up to 40 mph. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Overnight, temperatures fall below freezing into the 20s and black ice will be a possibility. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) This is also going to be the best time for snow to accumulate. We’re still looking at less than 1″ for lower elevations and up to 6″ in the ridges and highlands. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Travel issues may happen. Whiteout conditions are a low but not zero possibility. Monday will be below average in the upper 30s. Tuesday in the 40s with cloudy skies. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tuesday night will feature the chance for mixing showers, but quickly switching over into rain showers by Wednesday morning. That afternoon will be quickly warming up into the 60s. Near 70° expected with more rain showers for Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Our weather luck is running out, as rain returns for the weekend

ROCHESTER N.Y. — St. Patrick's Day was a beauty! We didn't set a record high temperature, which stands at 76, but we did make it into the 70s away from Lake Ontario. Lakeshore communities were once again stuck in the 30s and 40s thanks to a chilly lake breeze that set up. This will be the case once again on Friday, but the cooling trend will be felt a bit further inland, aided by an approaching cold front. This front won't do much more than drop our temperatures and bring more clouds to the area, keeping us dry through much of the day Friday. But that will change by Friday night. A wave of low pressure moving in will bring rain showers by late Friday evening (after sunset), with more widespread rain developing overnight and into Saturday morning.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
The Woodlands, TX
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

Temperatures settling right around 60 degrees. We do have a lot of clouds for the front part of the day there will be some showers in our southeastern communities. If you live along Highway 319 eastward you will see some showers at least for the first part of the day. So have your umbrella ready. A peek of sunshine by 1pm we get 67 and then partly cloudy then today 69. So we will see a little bit of sun to end our Thursday tips go through the upper 60s tonight into the upper 40s with cleaning sky so it will be a little cooler. Daytime highs will be very comfortable the next couple of days in the low 70s. But look at the big warm up. We’re going to see Monday and Tuesday going from the low 70s This weekend into the mid to upper 80s. By Tuesday Wednesday. Morning lows chilly the chilliest morning Sunday in the low 40s. But look at the warm up into the mid 60s And that means it will unveil some showers and storms to end next week.
ENVIRONMENT
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Breezy and feeling more like February this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The brisk winds will persist into the start of the weekend Saturday. More clouds than sun with afternoon temperatures only making it into the mid 20s to around 30. Sunshine is going to be more common on Sunday but continued rather cool. Highs in the low 30s. Temperatures are running almost 20 degrees below average this weekend.
WAUSAU, WI
13WMAZ

Weather Works: Can lightning strike twice in the same place?

MACON, Ga. — Lightning is nothing new to us in Central Georgia. On average, Macon has thunderstorms 53 days out of the year. In general though, lightning strikes 44 times every second!. There's a well-known myth that lightning can only strike once in a certain place, but that is...
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy