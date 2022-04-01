WOODLANDS WEEKEND WEATHER – Second verse, same as the first

Temperatures settling right around 60 degrees. We do have a lot of clouds for the front part of the day there will be some showers in our southeastern communities. If you live along Highway 319 eastward you will see some showers at least for the first part of the day. So have your umbrella ready. A peek of sunshine by 1pm we get 67 and then partly cloudy then today 69. So we will see a little bit of sun to end our Thursday tips go through the upper 60s tonight into the upper 40s with cleaning sky so it will be a little cooler. Daytime highs will be very comfortable the next couple of days in the low 70s. But look at the big warm up. We’re going to see Monday and Tuesday going from the low 70s This weekend into the mid to upper 80s. By Tuesday Wednesday. Morning lows chilly the chilliest morning Sunday in the low 40s. But look at the warm up into the mid 60s And that means it will unveil some showers and storms to end next week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO