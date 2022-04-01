ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Aspen University reaches agreement with Arizona nursing board over performance issues

 3 days ago

The Center Square

Arizona universities propose tuition hikes

(The Center Square) – Three public universities in Arizona plan on raising their tuition for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Arizona State University, the University of Arizona, and Northern Arizona University plan to raise their in-state tuition between 2% and 3.5% for undergraduate students at the start of the 2022-2023 school year. Each school also plans to raise tuition for out-of-state students.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS

