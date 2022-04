If you're wondering what the future looks like, all you had to do was pop your head into MVP Arena the last couple of days. That's where the 2022 FIRST Robotics Competition took place with dozens of teams from around the country and even some from outside the U.S. More than a handful of schools in the Capital Region competed in this event as well. It featured hundreds of high school students in its first time at m-v-p arena in downtown Albany. All of the robots are specifically designed and finetuned by students. A process that takes months.

ALBANY, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO