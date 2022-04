Charles Cortright made the decision this week to leave Arizona and return to Bangor after spending a year in Tucson living on the street. He took an Amtrak train from Arizona to Boston. He then made it to the Augusta area and sought help at the Togus Veterans Affairs Medical Center, where staff told him they had nowhere for him to go. He took a bus back to Bangor, where he was living before he became homeless.

BANGOR, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO