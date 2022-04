Thousands of harmful man-made chemicals could be lurking in your drinking water — but you wouldn’t know it, because water utilities aren’t required to test for them. A bill introduced last summer by two state congresswomen seeks to change that. Ohio House Bill 365, sponsored by state reps. Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, and Mary Lightbody, D-Westerville, would set a maximum level for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly called PFAS, in public drinking water systems. If the legislation were to pass, Ohio would join a handful of other states that have set limits on PFAS in drinking water.

OHIO STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO