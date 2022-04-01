ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

Update: Woman And Infant Girl Deceased After Waldorf Fire

By BayNet Staff
Bay Net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE – On March 31 at 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Heathcote Road in Waldorf for the report of an assault and a house fire. Once on the scene, the townhouse was completely engulfed in flames. After the fire was extinguished, an adult female and an infant...

thebaynet.com

13News Now

Woman dead after Newport News house fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Officials said a woman died in a fire in Newport News early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the house fire scene just after 4 a.m. on Waltham Lane. Teams originally responded to a carbon monoxide call to the house next door. That's when firefighters discovered the fire and heard a fire alarm.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 85, Dies After Being Rescued From Baltimore House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 85-year-old woman rescued from a house fire Monday morning in Northwest Baltimore has died of her injuries, authorities said. Firefighters were called to a home in the 4000 block of Garrison Boulevard shortly before 9 a.m. in response to a house fire, the Baltimore City Fire Department said. When they arrived, they saw flames coming from the first floor. During an initial search of the home, crews spotted the unconscious woman near a second-story window. Crews pulled her from the home and tried to resuscitate her using CPR, the fire department said. The woman was taken to an area hospital in cardiac arrest and she was pronounced dead several hours later, the agency said. Her identity wasn’t immediately released. A firefighter who suffered minor injuries was also taken to a hospital for treatment. Based on a preliminary investigation, authorities believe the fire was started accidentally from a power strip that overheated.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Fatal Fire In Calvert County Under Investigation

LUSBY, Md. (WJZ) — A fire that killed one person Friday in Calvert County is under investigation, the State Fire Marshals Office said. Firefighters from Calvert and St. Mary’s counties responded just after 3 p.m. to a house fire with possible entrapment at the 12100 block of Double Tree Lane in Lusby. A person was able to be pulled from the residence before the arrival of firefighters, with callers reporting the victim had severe burns, 911 dispatch reported. Maryland State Police Aviation Command was requested, but paramedics pronounced the victim dead on the scene. The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death and to positively verify the identity of the victim. An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fire.    
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Eight-month-old baby boy is found alive after spending nearly 24 hours lost alone in Louisiana field

An eight-month-old infant abandoned overnight in a field in Louisiana has been found in what officials dubbed a “miracle” discovery.The infant, named Niguel Jackson, was found “alive and healthy” in a field along Plank Road on 16 March after hours of search by law-enforcement authorities.Officials said that finding Niguel unhurt and unscathed was nothing short of a “miracle”.In a statement, Baton Rouge Police Department said: “Today, Baton Rouge Police Officers in collaboration with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Parish Search and Rescue, East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, Emergency Medical Services, Acadian Ambulance and hospital staff performed search and rescue procedures...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Doctor struck and killed by his own car in front of girlfriend as he chased carjackers

An intensive care unit doctor was struck and killed by his own car in front of his girlfriend as he tried to chase after carjackers in a neighbourhood in Washington DC.Dr Rakesh Patel, a 33-year-old from Maryland who worked at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, died on Tuesday night in the hit-and-run in the Adams Morgan area of the capital.The Metropolitan Police Department said that the horrific incident unfolded at around 8pm when the doctor briefly hopped out of his Mercedes E350 to give a package to his girlfriend and left the car running.At that moment, at least one suspect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJLA

29-year-old tow truck driver dies after road rage shooting in Maryland

CHEVERLY, Md. (7News) — A tow truck driver shot in a road rage incident in Cheverly, Maryland over the weekend has died, 7News learned. Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington D.C. was killed after the incident along eastbound Route 50 around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Police say Hicks and another driver exchanged words before the shooting.
CHEVERLY, MD
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Voice

Maryland Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed: Police

A motorcyclist died after losing control and being thrown from the bike at a high rate of speed in Anne Arundel County, authorities said. Delonta Lewis Hill, 23, of Brooklyn Park, was said to be speeding down Route 100 when he failed to negotiate a turn and was thrown off his motorcycle at the I-97 overpass, Anne Arundel County Police said.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

15-Year-Old Shot At Six Times, Injured, In Glen Burnie: Police

A teenager is hurt after being shot at six times while walking home from a friend's house in Glen Burnie, authorities said. Police responded to UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center just before 3 a.m. for a report of a shooting that occurred earlier on Sunday, March 27, Anne Arundel County Police said.
WTOP

Back on the air, NBC4’s Leon Harris apologizes after DUI incident

NBC Washington anchor Leon Harris said Friday he was deeply regretful and apologetic for a January crash in which he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Harris reappeared Friday afternoon after a month off to reflect on his Jan. 29 arrest over a crash in Montgomery County. Speaking directly to viewers, Harris called his decision to drive after drinking “the stupidest decision I could possibly have made,” thanking the network and its audience for their support.
WASHINGTON, DC

