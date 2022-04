SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new report is painting a dire picture of California’s waterways. In fact, it shows the state has some of the highest levels of water pollution in the country. The Environmental Integrity Project, a non-profit, looked at rivers and streams in all 50 states and found California is the fifth-most polluted. We dug a little deeper into this and found that one of Sacramento’s most popular places to cool off has high levels of bacteria. “Basically, anything that you can picture — oil from your car, grass clippings, runoff from agriculture — mix into what we sometimes call this...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO