Kendall Jenner spotted ‘buying custom $100K Land Rover’ after Kardashian fans slammed model for ‘flaunting her wealth’

By Caitlyn Hitt
 3 days ago
KENDALL Jenner was spotted purchasing a flashy new set of wheels at a California car dealership, smiling after closing the deal.

The model has been critiqued for being showy with her wealth, as have many members of her famous family.

Kendall Jenner was spotted at a car dealership buying a pricy new car Credit: BackGrid
She purchased a $96k Land Rover Defender X Credit: Getty
The star was previously slammed for being too showy with her wealth Credit: BackGrid

On Thursday, Kendall was seen at a Sherman Oaks, California car dealership.

She wore an oversized black sweatshirt and black and green pants with a pair of Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers on her feet.

Her reddish orange hair hung loose around her shoulders in slight natural waves.

Kendall wore slim, dark sunglasses over her eyes.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was at the dealership to buy a Land Rover Defender X.

The car retails for upwards of $96k.

Kendall has been slammed by fans for "flaunting" her wealth, recently showing off a pricy pair of Balenciaga boots and sunglasses.

She has not responded to the controversy.

Kendall also found herself at the center of a slightly different drama recently.

PHOTOSHOP FRENZY

The reality star was critiqued for allegedly photoshopping pics of herself at an Oscars party on Sunday.

Eagle-eyed Instagram users noted that while subtle, there was a difference between photos Kendall posted from the party and others that appeared online.

Beauty False , and Instagram account that points out edits on celebrity and influencers' pictures, spotted the difference.

Fans and the account noted that Kendall's nose looked smaller and her lips plumper in the pics she posted.

Reddit users were quick to get in on the drama, slamming Kendall.

A thread titled, "Good IG page. Reminds us we’re in a Virtual Reality…" saw several fans pile on the star.

"The subtle-ness is what makes it more insidious than an obvious photoshop to me. The slight lift of her lip and thinning of her nose is so minor but overall makes such a big difference to my eyes. She definitely looks great either way and at first glance, you can’t really spot it but it’s there!" one user wrote.

"If I looked like the right originally I WOULD NEVER PHOTOSHOP," another commenter wrote.

"Why get a nose job if you are only going to change it on all your photos?" another fan asked.

It's not been confirmed that Kendall got a nose job, though many speculate she has. She was seen leaving a plastic surgeon's office in October 2021.

It's also been

that she had a boob job.

WORK IT

Rumors that Kendall went under the knife to alter her breasts reached a peak earlier this month.

The model was spotted strutting her stuff sans bra, which got fans talking.

She appeared to showcase her chest in a white crop top as she recorded herself sitting in her car listening to music.

Kendall posted the video on her Instagram Stories, showing herself wearing bright green trousers, a black belt and sunglasses.

She stared at the camera, lip singing to the track while messing with her newly dyed red hair.

Earlier photos showed the reality star in the same revealing ensemble while taking a stroll in West Hollywood.

The critique picked up as she showed off expensive boots and sunglasses Credit: Instagram/kendalljenner
Meanwhile rumors have been swirling that Kendall got plastic surgery Credit: Getty
She was also recently slammed for photoshopping photos of herself Credit: The Mega Agency

