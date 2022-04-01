Phyllis Frye, grandmother of transgender rights, addresses the ongoing fight and need for support

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On this Transgender Day of Visibility , President Joe Biden announced a series of actions in hopes of supporting trans Americans – including mental health support for transgender kids.

Meanwhile in Chicago, the grandmother of transgender rights, Phyllis Frye, spoke Thursday on what she calls her "sweat equity." CBS 2's Marissa Perlman talked with Frye before her presentation at Ida Noyes Hall at the University of Chicago.

Frye came out as a transgender woman some 46 years ago, and became the first openly transgender judge to be appointed in the United States. She was appointed as a Houston Municipal Courts judge in 2010 by Mayor Annise Parker.

She shared with us how she generated a movement.

"It's very true," Frye said. "I am the grandmother of the national legal and political movement."

Frye, known for spearheading the repeal of the anti-crossdressing ordinance in Houston, and for representing hundreds who face discrimination because of their gender identity.

"I've put in a lot of sweat equity," Frye said.

Her name is synonymous with trailblazer – at one time gracing the cover of the New York Times . She has been called a voice for change.

That change comes amid a larger anti-trans movement by conservative lawmakers. In the last three months alone, there have been 100 anti-transgender rights bills introduced in 34 states.

"The bullies are busy," Frye said.

Many of those bills are now focused on kids.

"They have no concept about what it is like to be 5, 6, 8, 10 years old and dealing with the fact that what's inside just doesn't fit," Frye said.

The Chicago community has its own concerns after two Black transgender women were found dead in recent weeks.

On Friday, March 18, Tatianna Labelle's body was found inside a garbage can in an alley in the East Chatham neighborhood. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The day before, a body was found in Lake Michigan that was later identified as Evanston LGBTQ activist Elise Malary . The cause of her death has not yet been announced.

Frye said the community needs support now to continue to make change, and stay safe.

"People who aren't trans, but who love someone who is trans – they aren't always sure how to act," Frye told the assembly at Ida Noyes Hall.

And despite her own tough road, Frye had a message on this Transgender Day of Visibility.

"Come out of the closet, for goodness' sake," she said. "It's a good life."

The Social Security Administration is also announcing a policy change that would allow people to select their sex marker on their Social Security record. That will likely start in the fall of 2022.

Also, starting next month, you'll have a third-gender option to check on your passport application , including an "X" option.