Malik Willis agrees that the Panthers need a starting QB

By Anthony Rizzuti
 3 days ago
Not since the heyday of Cam Newton have the Carolina Panthers been relevant. It’s been three years of just 15 wins, seven different starting quarterbacks and a limitless supply of misery.

So, this franchise needs more than just a stable presence under center.

It needs energy. It needs excitement. It needs hope.

Luckily—that energy, that excitement and that hope could be available to them very soon. And, coincidentally, it can all come in one dynamic—and very aware—package.

Through an impressive string of performances this offseason—from the Senior Bowl to the NFL Scouting Combine to his pro day—Liberty University’s Malik Willis has gained enough steam to move into consideration for the Panthers’ first-round pick. He’s also, apparently, moved into the Panthers’ Twittersphere . . .

Perhaps the most polarizing quarterback class in recent memory, the 2022 crop of prospects really hasn’t had a clear-cut No. 1 emerge among them. That’s why a decent segment of the Carolina faithful, like our friend James up there, believes it’s not particularly wise to spend the sixth overall selection on a passer.

And while that argument may hold some merit, Matt Rhule’s reign atop the organization holds even less. Due primarily to his follies at evaluating the quarterback position, Rhule has driven the Panthers to two straight uninspiring five-win campaigns and has his back up against the wall in 2022.

So even though Willis—like his fellow soon-to-be draftees—isn’t a surefire bet, he may be the best one this team has left. Plus, not only does he have the sky-high potential and sparkling personality—but he has some slick Twitter fingers to boot.

