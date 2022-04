When I heard Dr. Ralph Massullo had decided to run as the incumbent for the House of Representatives, I reached out to him to see what commonalities we had in the issues that were important to us. In particular, the reason I had decided to run for this office was to advance the quality and quantity of behavioral health and substance abuse treatment in our community and all of Florida. After talking with Dr. Massullo, I could see that he shared my passion for providing solutions for these problems.

ELECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO