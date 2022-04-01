ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Local animal shelter waiving adoption fees this weekend

By City News Service
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qD1cg_0ew87N9v00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego Humane Society Thursday announced Thursday that it is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs over the weekend.

According to Humane Society officials a large number of dogs are available for adoption at the organization’s campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego.

“We have so many great dogs waiting to give a new family unconditional love,” said Jessica Des Lauriers, San Diego Humane Society COO. “That’s why we are waiving adoption fees this Friday through Sunday in hopes of having people open their hearts and homes, so that we can make space for more animals who need our help right now.” According to the San Diego Humane Society, adoption benefits include:

How San Diego rent compares to other California cities, US

— getting an animal who has been assessed behaviorally and medically;

— a Humane Society adoption guarantee, training advice, pet supplies and educational information to support pet families for the animal’s lifespan;

— a helpline with experts to ask about any behavior or training concerns; and

— creating space in the shelter for other animals in need.

The San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday though Sunday, at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego.

To view animals currently available for adoption, go to www.sdhumane.org/ .

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego

15K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow FOX 5 San Diego and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Sandusky Register

Animals available for adoption

GIGI — Gigi would love everyone to know that she's a beautiful 2-year-old calico princess looking for a castle of her very own. She's very sociable, curious and loves to chase a laser pointer. When she's done playing though, she's the perfect lap cat. BIANCA — Pretty girl Bianca...
PORT CLINTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
City
San Diego, CA
El Cajon, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Lifestyle
City
El Cajon, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Escondido, CA
Escondido, CA
Pets & Animals
El Cajon, CA
Lifestyle
Escondido, CA
Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter#Dog#City News Service Inc#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WKYC

Summit County Animal Control reducing adoption fees from March 14-25

AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Animal Control is offering reduced adoption fees for dogs in the shelter. The reduced fees begin on March 14 and run through March 25, 2022. In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, the "Help a Puppy Get Lucky" adoption event encourages residents to consider adopting a dog or cat from the Summit County shelter. During the adoption event, the adoption fee to adopt a dog will be reduced from $94 to $28 and cat adoption fees will be reduced from $60 to $10.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy