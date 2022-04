A tragic story regarding an orphaned bear at Cherokee National Forest finally has a happy ending that’s sure to warm your heart. Earlier this week, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) arrived at a scene when a car struck a sow in Cocke County. A passerby discovered that the bear actually had a cub when she heard the baby crying. So, she contacted Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR). Unfortunately, the mother bear passed away, but when ABR called TWRA, they had the perfect spot for the orphaned cub.

COCKE COUNTY, TN ・ 21 DAYS AGO