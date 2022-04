There's a common misconception out there that making your lifestyle more environmentally conscious requires a complete overhaul of everything you do and use. But making more sustainable choices can be as simple as changing dishwasher detergents, buying refillable cleaning products, and shopping brands that use recyclable packaging. Small steps can lead to big change, especially when everyone contributes. The best part? While these switches are better for the environment, they're usually better for us and our wallets in the long-term, as well. We call that a win-win-win.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 DAYS AGO