ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

Republican candidates for Christian Co. Clerk talk services, elections in League forum

By Hannah Hageman
lite987whop.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two candidates running as Republicans in the race for Christian County Clerk met in debate Thursday afternoon in a League of Women Voters Forum. Erica Newby and Melinda Humphries are squaring off on the primary...

lite987whop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: RNC warns Democrats will 'pay the price' for trying to undermined election integrity after lawsuit over ballot counting caused Texas vote administrator to resign

The Republican National Committee is warning Democrats to uphold election integrity in the 2022 midterms after a GOP Election Integrity team effort caused Harris County, Texas' Democratic Election Administrator to resign for failing to count all the ballots from the primary elections earlier this month within the required 24 hours.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Republican Senate candidate forum devolves into near fight

The leading candidates for the Ohio Republican U.S. Senate nomination met in Gahanna Friday. Two of them nearly came to blows. The candidate forum hosted by FreedomWorks didn’t make it through opening statements before former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel began attacking investment banker Mike Gibbons. The other candidates, state Sen. Matt Dolan, former GOP chair […] The post Ohio Republican Senate candidate forum devolves into near fight appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WITF

4 Republican candidates for Pennsylvania governor set rules to join a debate

They will not join a debate before the primary election unless it is moderated by a Republican who lives in Pennsylvania and has not criticized them. (Harrisburg) — Four Republican candidates for governor in the party’s crowded primary race say they will not join a debate before the primary election unless it is moderated by a Republican who lives in Pennsylvania, eliciting criticism that they are afraid of hard questions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Christian County, KY
Government
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Christian County, KY
Elections
Local
Kentucky Elections
County
Christian County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Victorville Daily Press

I'm a Democrat who infiltrated the Republicans. Why? Because we need 2 healthy parties.

With the threat of authoritarianism looming and a hostile faction threatening a democratic nation, it is incumbent upon us to support and coordinate with the insurgency. I’m not talking about Ukraine. I am describing Democrats supporting Republican refugees within the insurgency of the GOP, people who belonged to the party of Reagan and now find themselves impressed into the party of Trump.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Primary Election#Mayor#Christian Co#Christian County Clerk#The Clerk S Office#Democrat#League Of Women Voters
AOL Corp

'Revenge': Georgia GOP primaries test Trump's power, voter fraud lie

Georgia was Donald Trump’s narrowest loss in 2020, and it is his biggest target in 2022. More so than in any other state, Trump has dived into politics in Georgia by encouraging and selecting a slate of six loyal candidates to run for offices at the top of the ballot in this year's midterm elections, some of whom are challenging members of his own party and all of whom are dedicated to the baseless proposition that the last election was stolen from him in the state.
GEORGIA STATE
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KPVI Newschannel 6

Republicans outraise Democrats by 126% in Texas Senate races

Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Stacey Abrams files lawsuit over Georgia fundraising restrictions

Stacey Abrams has filed a lawsuit seeking to begin fundraising for her gubernatorial campaign under a new state law that allows campaign leadership committees to take unlimited campaign contributions.Direct donations to political candidates in Georgia are capped at $7,600 for primary races and general elections and $4,500 for runoff elections, but leadership committees, created last year by Georgia lawmakers, can accept unlimited contributions.The problem for Ms Abrams is that, at this point, she is not yet able to form a leadership committee.According to state rules, only the governor, lieutenant governor, major party nominees, and party caucuses in the...
POLITICS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Republicans hammer Democrats on inflation in midterms advertising

Republicans are leveraging voter frustration with high prices to hammer Democrats in midterms campaign ads. GOP groups and campaigns up and down the ballot have produced 93 distinct TV ads mentioning inflation, spending $13 million on more than 30,000 airings from the start of 2021 through Thursday. By comparison, their Democratic counterparts have produced just two ads mentioning inflation, spending about $600,000 on 1,700 airings, according to a CNN analysis of AdImpact data.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Cape Gazette

Republican attorney general candidates to debate

The Sussex County Republican Committee recently announced the date and moderator for the one-and-only primary debate in Sussex County scheduled between former gubernatorial candidate Julianne Murray and retired Kent County Judge Charles Welch. Both candidates are running for Delaware attorney general, an office currently held by Democrat Kathy Jennings. The...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Lima News

Republican Senate hopefuls say they expect ugly primary race

WILBERFORCE — Given a chance to address the ugly tenor of the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, the candidates on Monday offered little reflection on the state of the race. Toward the end of Monday’s debate organized by the Ohio Debate Commission at Central State University in Wilberforce, moderator...
WILBERFORCE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy