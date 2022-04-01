Toledo Bend residents clean up after twister touches down, damaging homes

UPDATE: 9 Tornadoes Confirmed In North Texas From Monday, Including Powerful EF3 In Jacksboro BOWIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A tornado was reported on the ground in Bowie Monday afternoon shortly before 4:30 p.m. Fortunately, the tornado passed through the outskirts of Bowie and not the main part of town because it was powerful. A small house in the path of it crumbled, but the couple and a parent who lived there all survived. “According to them they were right here in the living room which is basically right between those two windows right there,” explained Paul Brossart at the site. The Montague County resident said...

BOWIE, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO