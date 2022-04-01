Orlando neighborhood complains of constant gunfire

POLICE are hunting a "magician" accused of using sleight of hand tricks to steal thousands from Walmart cashiers. The still-at-large suspect allegedly stole a total of $2,700 over two incidents using a trick called ‘quick-changing.’. Police in Seguin, a town of around 30,000 people near San Antonio, said on...
ORLANDO, Fla. – Just hours after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell from the Orlando FreeFall to his death on Friday, state inspectors from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services were at Orlando’s ICON Park honing in their investigation on the ride shoulder restraint bar, meant to keep a rider from falling out.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – For Nicole Hayden of Palm Beach County, Florida, her first encounter with the face of the man she would eventually know as Alessandro Cinquini came in the form of a direct message to her Instagram account. The man in this message called himself Marcus,...
A Florida man arrested after kicking a puppy in the face at a beach on Monday told police that he was upset with the pup for eating food that didn’t belong to it, authorities said. Multiple witnesses at Clearwater Beach also saw 20-year-old Noah Counts drag the 3-month-old puppy...
BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – A local couple got the surprise of a lifetime last year when they found out they were pregnant with triplets. Yesterday, mom gave birth to three baby boys. This is a rare occurrence. “I don’t want to do this ever again,” parents and residents Ronnie and Ebilene Birge said agreeing […]
Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
A driver is dead after a collision with an 11-foot alligator early Thursday morning on a rural road in Florida, officials said. John Hopkins, 59, was headed eastbound on Country Road 672 in Lithia, which is 30 miles east of Tampa, when the front of his car struck the alligator at about 12:30 a.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
(NBC) - A south Florida teacher was taken to the hospital last week after she was attacked by a 5-year-old student, leaving her “dazed” and “unresponsive,” authorities said. The unidentified instructor was found by first responders “sitting on the ground against the wall” and “appearing to...
ORLANDO, Fla. – Several flights have been delayed or canceled at Orlando International Airport over the last few days, leaving many passengers stranded and frustrated. A spokesperson for Southwest told News 6 in a statement that the airline’s delays and cancellations at OIA were due to severe weather that slammed Florida on Saturday.
A fatal accident involving a Chevy Corvette and a Toyota Tacoma is a somber reminder of the need to be cautious while behind the wheel. The crash took place on County Road 484 in Belleview, Florida around 3 pm on March 24. After Marion County Fire Rescue arrived, it took about five minutes to extricate the driver from the Corvette. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police are investigating a homicide after a body was found by officers responding to a shots-fired call late Sunday night. Crime Scene Investigation teams were on the scene Monday where the body was located on Canal Street. Police first got the call about shots fired...
Police brutality has cost the state of Georgia nearly $5 million—all because a cop couldn't put his fragile blue ego aside and understand that a short car chase doesn't warrant the execution of a Black man.
A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
Comments / 0