NHL

Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Strong play continues

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Ehlers scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 7-3 loss...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Deposits goal in overtime loss

Schenn scored a goal on three shots, logged seven hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Schenn has enjoyed a solid run of offense lately with three goals and 10 assists in his last 11 outings. The 30-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 45 points, 92 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-15 rating through 51 contests this season. Despite playing in a third-line role at even strength, he remains a key part of the Blues' offense.
CBS Sports

Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Remains out of rotation

Aldridge (coach's decision) went unused in Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Hawks. Aldridge was cleared to play March 27 against the Hornets after missing the Nets' preceding nine games with a right hip impingement, but he still has yet to return to the Brooklyn lineup. With four straight games in which he didn't see the court in coach's decisions, Aldridge simply looks to be out of head coach Steve Nash's rotation at the moment. Andre Drummond and Nicolas Claxton look poised to finish the regular season as the Nets' primary centers.
ClutchPoints

Steve Nash drops truth bombs on Nets’ Ben Simmons situation

The Brooklyn Nets are gearing up for a playoff run without one of its primary stars. Although Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will be ready, Ben Simmons won’t be. Although trading James Harden seemed to be the Nets’ only real choice, trading for Simmons proved to be costly. Durant, in an MVP-caliber season, will likely be heading home early because of the team’s inability to remain high in the standings.
Person
Nikolaj Ehlers
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks leapfrog Panthers, Falcons to grab QB1; Chargers move up for top pass blocker

With the NFL quarterback carousel finally starting to slow down, the teams in the mix to select a first-round signal-caller are quite clear. The Panthers are still set to start 2022 with the erratic Sam Darnold; the Falcons signed Raiders backup Marcus Mariota after trading away Matt Ryan; and the Seahawks received Broncos enigma Drew Lock in the blockbuster deal for Russell Wilson. All of these clubs possess top 10 picks, and no one would blame any of them if they gambled on a rookie based on what they have now.
CBS Sports

Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Won't make Nats roster

The Nationals reassigned Sanchez to minor-league camp Sunday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Unless Washington grants him his release, Sanchez is expected to begin the upcoming season as a member of the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse after he was unable to win a roster spot with the big club. Though he posted a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings in the majors with San Francisco in 2021, Sanchez noticed a big downturn in velocity and had poor underlying numbers (1.33 WHIP, 7.1 K-BB%).
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Brash: Wins rotation spot

Brash was officially announced as a member of Seattle's Opening Day rotation Saturday. Brash has yet to pitch above Double-A, though he's actually already spent time on the major-league roster. He was called up in the final week of last season but didn't get into a game. Brash wasn't a particularly high pick in the 2019 draft, going 113th overall, but he broke out last season, posting a 2.31 ERA in 20 outings split between High-A and Double-A. He struck out an impressive 35.1 percent of opposing batters, though he'll need to improve on his 11.9 percent walk rate. He'll be making a big jump this season, but the Mariners clearly have faith in him.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Optioned to Triple-A

Medina was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. Medina is just 25 years old and was an interesting prospect in the lower minors, but his star has faded to the point that he was designated for assignment by the Phillies over the winter. The Pirates don't have a particularly tough rotation to break into, but his 5.05 ERA in 17 Triple-A starts last year suggests he has more work to do before making a push for a starting role in the majors.
#The Jets
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Meyers: Not expected back in April

Meyers (shoulder) isn't expected to be ready to go until May, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Meyers underwent shoulder surgery in November after tearing his left labrum during the playoffs. While he's apparently ahead of schedule, that schedule evidently had him returning in mid-May or later. He'll need a minor-league rehab assignment before he's ready to return to the big-league roster.
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ashton Goudeau: Wins roster spot

Goudeau has won a roster spot, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Goudeau is expected to start the year in the bullpen, but his pitch count is built up to the point where he can fill in as a starter if needed. He recorded a respectable 4.19 ERA in 34.1 innings last year, though that came with a poor 22:17 K:BB.
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Scratched from lineup

Ward was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Cubs for undisclosed reasons. More at-bats are available for Ward in the outfield this season, as the Angels designated Justin Upton for assignment Saturday. It's unclear if Ward was scratched due to an injury which will prevent him from claiming those opportunities early in the season or if he's merely dealing with a day-to-day issue.
CBS Sports

Astros' Lewis Brinson: Fails to win roster spot

Brinson was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Brinson was in camp on a minor-league deal, and while he managed an .842 OPS in six spring games, that evidently wasn't enough to convince the Astros to select his contract. A career .199/.248/.323 hitter in parts of five seasons in the majors, Brinson will have to show some growth in the minors before earning his next opportunity.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Agrees to two-year deal

Bader signed a two-year, $10.4 million contract with the Cardinals on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Bader and the Cardinals were unable to settle on an agreement prior to the arbitration deadline this spring, but he'll now land a deal that covers his final two years of arbitration. The 27-year-old has slashed .348/.375/.435 with two doubles, six RBI, a run, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts across eight Grapefruit League appearances this spring. Although the Cardinals added Corey Dickerson during the offseason, Bader is expected to see plenty of playing time to begin the 2022 campaign.
CBS Sports

Rams star Jalen Ramsey says the Cowboys broke a promise and ruined his draft night in 2016

Jalen Ramsey has plenty of reasons to be happy where he's at, entering his fifth season with the Rams after signing a $105 million extension in 2020 and winning a Super Bowl in 2021. But the star cornerback revealed this week that he once dreamed of playing for the Cowboys. Not only that, but that Dallas apparently broke a promise to draft him in 2016.
