Consistency is the best part of Drew Kitzmiller’s game on the tennis court. The Nordonia sophomore brings it every single day. “Drew sets the tone at practice,” Knights head coach Ryan Vehar said of his No. 2 singles player. “He’s one of the first ones out there every day ready to start hitting. He doesn’t need to be asked twice to do anything and will get the kids moving to start the next drill and things like that. He’s focused and is always trying to get better. He’s also trying to get his teammates better each day with showing his work ethic and intensity in both practice and matches.”

TENNIS ・ 37 MINUTES AGO