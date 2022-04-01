ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Padres' Wil Myers: Could see time in CF

 3 days ago

Myers is a candidate to back up Trent Grisham in center field this season, Dennis Lin of...

CBS Sports

Sean Manaea trade: Padres acquire lefty from Athletics in four-player deal, per report

The Padres and Athletics have agreed to a four-player trade that will send veteran left-handed starter Sean Manaea to San Diego, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.. The Padres will also receive minor-league right-hander Aaron Holiday, while Oakland nets right-hander Adrian Martinez and teenage infielder Euribiel Angeles. Manaea, an impending free...
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Raking this spring

Wendle got the start at shortstop and hit leadoff in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, going 1-for-3 to improve his spring line to .346/.393/.385. Acquired from the Rays in the offseason, the veteran utility player will likely spend most of his time this season at third base for the Marlins. Wendle launched a career-high 11 homers in 2021, but his main fantasy appeal comes from his ability to make contact (.274 career hitter) and swipe some bases (42 steals in 57 attempts over 436 MLB games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Gott: Makes Opening Day roster

Gott has made the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Gott's last MLB experience came in 2020, when he allowed 13 runs in 11.2 innings of relief. He owns a 5.01 ERA in 140 career innings at the highest level.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Optioned to Triple-A

Haseley was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Haseley was already facing a battle to earn a bench spot, but the acquisition of AJ Pollock on Friday pushed him further down the outfield depth chart. He'll need to do much better than the .224/.282/.295 line he managed for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season if he's to make a case for a return to the majors.
MLB
Jurickson Profar
Wil Myers
Trent Grisham
CBS Sports

White Sox's Zack Collins: Won't break camp in majors

Collins was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Collins' poor defense behind the plate has led the White Sox to prefer Seby Zavala as Yasmani Grandal's backup. As a prospect, Collins was once thought to have enough pop in his bat to have a shot at carving out a role as a designated hitter even if he couldn't stick behind the plate, but his .195/.315/.330 career slash line suggests that won't be happening.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Earns roster spot

Witt has won an Opening Day roster spot, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Witt tore through the upper minors last season, hitting .290/.361/.575 with 33 homers and 29 steals split between the two highest levels. He's carried that momentum through to this spring, hitting .407/.448/.741 in 10 Cactus League games. A shortstop by trade, Witt is expected to open the year as the Royals' third baseman, with Adalberto Mondesi occupying his primary position.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Ryan Weathers: Headed to Triple-A

The Padres optioned Weathers to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday. Even with Mike Clevinger (knee) set to begin the season on the injured list, Weathers' slim chances of breaking camp as a member of the Padres' rotation were dashed after the Friars acquired Sean Manaea from the Athletics on Sunday. With MacKenzie Gore turning heads in spring training, Weathers may not be the first prized young arm to get a call-up to the majors if San Diego has an opening at the rotation at some point early on in 2022. The Padres will likely want the 22-year-old lefty to first find some extended success at Triple-A after he faded badly down the stretch for the big club in 2021 to finish with a 5.32 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 10.5 K-BB% across 94.2 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Victor Robles: Strikes deal with Nats

Robles and the Nationals agreed Sunday on a one-year, $1.65 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. The agreed-upon deal clears the way for the 24-year-old to be part of the Opening Day roster. He's expected to serve as the Nationals' everyday center fielder, but he was awarded the job largely on the back of his defense rather than anything he's done at the dish during spring training. He entered Sunday's game against the Astros with a .133/.278/.411 slash line through his first eight Grapefruit League contests.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Won't make Nats roster

The Nationals reassigned Sanchez to minor-league camp Sunday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Unless Washington grants him his release, Sanchez is expected to begin the upcoming season as a member of the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse after he was unable to win a roster spot with the big club. Though he posted a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings in the majors with San Francisco in 2021, Sanchez noticed a big downturn in velocity and had poor underlying numbers (1.33 WHIP, 7.1 K-BB%).
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Exits with apparent injury

Adames left Friday's game against the Cubs with an apparent leg injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear. With Luis Urias (quadriceps) opening the year on the injured list, the Brewers may have to turn to Mike Brosseau, Jace Peterson or Pablo Reyes at shortstop if Adames is forced to miss time.
MLB
CBS Sports

Chance Sisco: Released by Mariners

Sisco was released by the Mariners on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The catcher signed a minor-league contract with Mariners on March 16, going 2-for-9 from the plate while scoring a run over eight appearances. Sisco will once again be on the move after spending the 2021 season with the Orioles and Mets, slashing an abysmal .149/.241/.189 with three doubles and four RBI over 83 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Optioned to Triple-A

Medina was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. Medina is just 25 years old and was an interesting prospect in the lower minors, but his star has faded to the point that he was designated for assignment by the Phillies over the winter. The Pirates don't have a particularly tough rotation to break into, but his 5.05 ERA in 17 Triple-A starts last year suggests he has more work to do before making a push for a starting role in the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ashton Goudeau: Wins roster spot

Goudeau has won a roster spot, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Goudeau is expected to start the year in the bullpen, but his pitch count is built up to the point where he can fill in as a starter if needed. He recorded a respectable 4.19 ERA in 34.1 innings last year, though that came with a poor 22:17 K:BB.
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Scratched from lineup

Ward was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Cubs for undisclosed reasons. More at-bats are available for Ward in the outfield this season, as the Angels designated Justin Upton for assignment Saturday. It's unclear if Ward was scratched due to an injury which will prevent him from claiming those opportunities early in the season or if he's merely dealing with a day-to-day issue.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ty Blach: Expected to make team

Blach looks like he's won an Opening Day roster spot, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Blach is in camp as a non-roster invitee, so the Rockies will have to clear a spot on the 40-man roster to add him. The 31-year-old lefty owns a 4.99 ERA in 326.1 career major-league innings, striking out just 12.7 percent of opposing batters. He missed the last two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Brash: Wins rotation spot

Brash was officially announced as a member of Seattle's Opening Day rotation Saturday. Brash has yet to pitch above Double-A, though he's actually already spent time on the major-league roster. He was called up in the final week of last season but didn't get into a game. Brash wasn't a particularly high pick in the 2019 draft, going 113th overall, but he broke out last season, posting a 2.31 ERA in 20 outings split between High-A and Double-A. He struck out an impressive 35.1 percent of opposing batters, though he'll need to improve on his 11.9 percent walk rate. He'll be making a big jump this season, but the Mariners clearly have faith in him.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Agrees to two-year deal

Bader signed a two-year, $10.4 million contract with the Cardinals on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Bader and the Cardinals were unable to settle on an agreement prior to the arbitration deadline this spring, but he'll now land a deal that covers his final two years of arbitration. The 27-year-old has slashed .348/.375/.435 with two doubles, six RBI, a run, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts across eight Grapefruit League appearances this spring. Although the Cardinals added Corey Dickerson during the offseason, Bader is expected to see plenty of playing time to begin the 2022 campaign.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Meyers: Not expected back in April

Meyers (shoulder) isn't expected to be ready to go until May, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Meyers underwent shoulder surgery in November after tearing his left labrum during the playoffs. While he's apparently ahead of schedule, that schedule evidently had him returning in mid-May or later. He'll need a minor-league rehab assignment before he's ready to return to the big-league roster.
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Jaime Barria: Fails to win starting job

Manager Joe Maddon confirmed Friday that Barria won't begin the regular season in the Angels' starting rotation, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Barria struggled in spring training, as he allowed four runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out six in five innings across two Cactus League appearances. As a result, Reid Detmers will begin the 2022 campaign as the team's sixth starter. It's not yet clear whether Barria will report to Triple-A Salt Lake or whether he'll serve as a long reliever in the majors, but he'll be one of the top options to fill in as a starter if needed.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Lewis Brinson: Fails to win roster spot

Brinson was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Brinson was in camp on a minor-league deal, and while he managed an .842 OPS in six spring games, that evidently wasn't enough to convince the Astros to select his contract. A career .199/.248/.323 hitter in parts of five seasons in the majors, Brinson will have to show some growth in the minors before earning his next opportunity.
MLB

