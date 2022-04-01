Hawks' Trae Young: Racks up 30 in win

Aldridge (coach's decision) went unused in Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Hawks. Aldridge was cleared to play March 27 against the Hornets after missing the Nets' preceding nine games with a right hip impingement, but he still has yet to return to the Brooklyn lineup. With four straight games in which he didn't see the court in coach's decisions, Aldridge simply looks to be out of head coach Steve Nash's rotation at the moment. Andre Drummond and Nicolas Claxton look poised to finish the regular season as the Nets' primary centers.

NBA ・ 21 HOURS AGO