(Atlantic) The Atlantic boys golf team makes their season debut on Tuesday at Kuemper Catholic. Trojan Head Coach Ed DenBeste expects good competition from the Knights. “It’s always tough. Us and Kuemper are usually some of the top two teams in the Hawkeye Ten so it’s a good match for us to figure out if we are on the right track or do we have some things that we need to work on.”

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 11 MINUTES AGO