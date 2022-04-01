ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox 8, Reds 2

 3 days ago

E--India (2), Stephenson (1). DP--Chicago 2, Cincinnati 0. LOB--Chicago 7, Cincinnati 5....

Nic Lentz
Alan Porter
Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL draft 2022: Best traits and throws for top-six quarterbacks Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis, Matt Corral, Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett, Carson Strong

As the 2022 NFL draft gets closer and teams finalize their quarterback rankings, I want to look ahead to what makes the top signal-callers in this class stand out. No, it's not as talented as the 2021 class, which had five first-rounders. But this is still an intriguing group, and I wouldn't be surprised if one snuck into the top five picks.
LB Nakobe Dean is Todd McShay's favorite fit for New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Dean a Patriots fit? Last year, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay hit the bull's-eye in his final mock draft, projecting quarterback Mac Jones to the Patriots at No. 15. McShay correctly paired Jones' skill set -- specifically a knack for accuracy and decision-making -- with what the Patriots valued at a significant position of need.
Final Four 2022: Coach K's career didn't end with a win but did end with a fitting spectacle

NEW ORLEANS -- As Mike Krzyzewski limped off the Superdome court at 10:07 local time Saturday night, he clasped the left hand of his wife, Mickie, with his right hand. As they reached the threshold where the exit of the arena floor ends and the tunnel to the locker room begins, Krzyzewski broke stride. He stopped to console freshman guard Trevor Keels, hugging the Duke star freshman as he wept. That moment unfolded in front of a Final Four mural painted on the wall that provided the backdrop of both the scene and the night for Duke and Krzyzewski: The Road Ends Here.
