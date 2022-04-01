White Sox 8, Reds 2

NEW ORLEANS -- As Mike Krzyzewski limped off the Superdome court at 10:07 local time Saturday night, he clasped the left hand of his wife, Mickie, with his right hand. As they reached the threshold where the exit of the arena floor ends and the tunnel to the locker room begins, Krzyzewski broke stride. He stopped to console freshman guard Trevor Keels, hugging the Duke star freshman as he wept. That moment unfolded in front of a Final Four mural painted on the wall that provided the backdrop of both the scene and the night for Duke and Krzyzewski: The Road Ends Here.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO