Las Cruces, NM

Dogs rule the pool at Las Cruces Dock Diving & K9 Event Center

By Andy Morgan
 3 days ago

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) — In Las Cruces, New Mexico, dogs rule the pool at the Las Cruces Dock Diving & K9 Events Center. From North America Diving Dogs (NADD) competitions, to just taking a leisure swim, there’s something for every four-legged friend. Watch as KTSM 9 Sports Director, Andy Morgan, and his yellow labrador retriever, Momo, take flight.

