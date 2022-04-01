ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Pirates acquire Josh VanMeter from Diamondbacks for Listher Sosa

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GknMX_0ew7zn5l00
Josh VanMeter is heading to Pittsburgh. Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Pirates and Diamondbacks announced a deal sending utilityman Josh VanMeter to Pittsburgh for minor league pitcher Listher Sosa. To clear space on the 40-man roster, Pittsburgh designated outfielder Jared Oliva for assignment.

Arizona had designated VanMeter for assignment over the weekend. The 27-year-old is out of minor league option years, meaning the D-backs had to keep him on the active roster all season or bump him from the 40-man. The Arizona front office evidently determined they weren’t prepared to carry him in the majors.

The Bucs will have to keep VanMeter in the bigs themselves. That they parted with a minor leaguer, rather than waiting to try to grab him off waivers, indicates he’s at least likely to break camp with the MLB team. Pittsburgh would’ve been third in waiver priority based on its finish near the bottom of last year’s standings. (The Pirates had the league’s fourth-worst record, but the D-backs were one of the teams below them.) Rather than risk another team trading for VanMeter or the Orioles/Rangers grabbing him on waivers, the Bucs decided to relinquish a young pitcher to add him.

VanMeter adds a left-handed, multi-positional bat to the mix for skipper Derek Shelton. He has appeared in each of the past three seasons with the Reds and D-backs, tallying 649 plate appearances. The former fifth-round pick has a career .212/.300/.364 slash line, offense that checks in 25 percentage points below average by measure of wRC+. It was a similar story last season, when VanMeter hit .212/.297/.354 in a personal-high 310 trips to the dish with Arizona.

Those results aren’t great, but VanMeter has shown some promising traits that caught the attention of the Bucs front office. He’s walked in an above-average 10.6% of his plate appearances. Last season, he only chased 21.1% of pitches outside the strike zone, the 10th-lowest mark among the 262 hitters with more than 300 trips. That’s partially attributable to an overall patience at the plate — he also has one of the lower swing rates on pitches in the zone — but that selectivity has allowed VanMeter to work plenty of deep counts. He also has slightly above-average career marks in hard-contact rate and average exit velocity, pairing his measured approach with some raw power.

VanMeter isn’t regarded as a great defender anywhere, but he’s got plenty of experience at each of first, second and third base and in left field. Ke’Bryan Hayes and Yoshi Tsutsugo are going to play most days in the respective corner infield spots, but the Bucs don’t have obvious answers at the keystone or in left. VanMeter will presumably start off as a bench bat, but there should be a chance to earn more at-bats on a rebuilding Pittsburgh team if his performance warrants.

Oliva had been one of the candidates to see some time in left field, but his future in the organization is now in question. Ranked among the back half of the Bucs top 30 prospects by Baseball America in each of the past three seasons, the University of Arizona product looked like he may develop into a fourth or fifth outfield type. He posted strong offensive numbers with gaudy stolen base totals up through Double-A in 2019, but he’s coming a tough campaign.

The right-handed hitter appeared in 64 games and tallied 249 plate appearances with Triple-A Indianapolis last season. He posted a .249/.321/.364 line in a fairly hitter-friendly setting, and he didn’t produce in a 20-game big league look in July. The Bucs will now have a week to trade Oliva or place him on outright waivers. Given that he’s only 26 years old and still has a couple of option years remaining, it’s not out of the question another club takes a flier.

Sosa, meanwhile, is a 20-year-old righty who spent last season in the Florida Complex League. The Bucs signed him for $150K out of the Dominican Republic during the 2018-19 international signing period. The 6-foot-4 hurler posted a 4.31 ERA in 31 1/3 innings last season, striking out 25% of opponents against a tiny 3.8% walk rate.

Comments / 1

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres open to trading from rotation, catching depth

With a little over a week until Opening Day, the Padres still have a highly uncertain outfield mix. Michael Conforto and Brett Gardner remain available in free agency, but the Friars are an estimated $6M shy of the $230M base luxury tax threshold and are reportedly reluctant to exceed that figure.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants' Brandon Belt, Evan Longoria should be ready for Opening Day; Tommy La Stella questionable

The Giants provided updates on some veteran names who have yet to appear in spring training games, but Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria are both expected to be ready for Opening Day, manager Gabe Kapler told MLB.com’s Maria Guardado and other reporters. Longoria has been dealing with right index finger tendinitis, while Belt has inflammation in his right knee. The latter issue might be the bigger problem on paper, given Belt’s history of knee injuries, but Kapler said “We don’t really have concerns. It’s just going to be a later start for Brandon.”
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
KEYT

Dodgers acquire Kimbrel, send Pollock to White Sox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock. Kimbrel was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox last season. The Cubs shipped him across town at midseason in exchange for Codi Heaur and Nick Madrigal. Kimbrel was 2-2 with the White Sox with one save in 24 games. The right-hander was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011. Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBIs in three seasons with the Dodgers.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees cut more players | Who’s headed to Triple-A?

TAMPA — The Yankees made their latest round of spring training cuts, sending six players to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. The team demoted righty pitchers Matt Bowman and Ryan Weber, utility man Phillip Evans, first baseman Ronald Guzman, infielder Jose Peraza and outfielder Ryan LaMarre. None of the players...
MLB
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Vanmeter
Person
Ke'bryan Hayes
Person
Derek Shelton
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Mets: 3 pitchers to sign after Jacob deGrom injury

New York Mets received word that starting pitcher Jacob deGrom will be out indefinitely. Here are three pitchers the team can sign to attempt to fill the void in the starting rotation. The New York Mets faithful were looking forward to the start of the 2022 season, especially considering how...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Pirates#Bucs#Orioles#Reds#Measur
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Yankees, Rangers Agreed To Trade On Saturday

On Saturday, the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers agreed to a trade centered around right-handed pitcher Albert Abreu. The Yankees are sending Abreu and left-handed pitcher Robby Ahlstrom to the Rangers in exchange for catcher Jose Trevino. Abreu will be added to the Rangers’ Major League roster. In 28...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers give injury update on OF Riley Greene

According to a report from the Detroit Tigers (passed along by Chris McCosky), Riley Greene left today’s game after fouling a ball off his foot in the 3rd inning. Greene underwent an x-ray, which we are still awaiting results. Riley Greene left todays game after fouling a ball off...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees prospect had unfortunate way of finding out he was traded

If you think you’re having a bad weekend, pitching prospect Robert Ahlstrom is probably having a worse one. The Yankees traded Ahlstrom and fellow prospect Albert Abreu to the Texas Rangers on Saturday for veteran catcher Jose Trevino. The move helped bolster the Yankees’ depth at catcher after they dealt Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins last month as part of the Josh Donaldson trade.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB pitches new proposals to MLBPA to help prevent sign-stealing

Major League Baseball has made a series of proposals to the players union about measures meant to restrict sign-stealing, and the use of information during games, The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli reports. It isn’t yet known how the MLB Players Association will respond to these proposals, whether they accept or reject the league’s idea, or perhaps make some counter-proposals with some tweaks.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy