HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A long weekend is something a lot of us might jump at, and some state lawmakers want to see a 4-day week become the norm in Hawaii. "Having flexible work schedules where employees have the ability to work four days rather than five or have more flexible hours over the five days can provide huge benefits for quality of life," said State Sen. Chris Lee (D - Kailua/Waimanalo).

HAWAII STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO