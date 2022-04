The Undertaker grew up as Mark Calaway, an athletic teenager in Houston who loved wrestling. His first taste away from home was in Lufkin at Angelina College. Following his graduation from Waltrip high school he would become a member of the Roadrunner basketball team for coach Guy Davis in 1983. After Angelina College he went to Texas Wesleyan until 1986.

