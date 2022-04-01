ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton police: Officers find 2 people with gunshot wounds inside car

By Jose Fabian
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said they are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Thursday night.

Police said officers responded to a report of people being shot near Montabaun Avenue and Gillimer Drive around 7:45 p.m. Officers at the scene found a 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old man injured inside a car.

Both of them were taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known.

Teens arrested on suspicion of killing man in Rancho Cordova

Officers are still investigating but said the shooting may have taken place on Ector Way near Homewood Drive.

There is no information on a shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call 209-937-8377.

