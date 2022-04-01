COVID-19: How Cases in the Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 211,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 29, bringing the total count to more than 79.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 969,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Idaho Falls, ID metro area consists of Bonneville County, Jefferson County, and Butte County. As of March 29, there were 25,629.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Idaho Falls residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,535.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Idaho Falls metro area, Bonneville County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of March 29, there were 26,916.2 cases per 100,000 residents in Bonneville County, the most of any county in Idaho Falls, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Butte County, there were 18,403.7 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Idaho Falls.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Idaho Falls metro area, unemployment peaked at 8.0% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.1%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 per 100,000 residents 30300 Lewiston, ID-WA 62,638 13,408 21,405.5 211 336.9 38540 Pocatello, ID 93,436 22,237 23,799.2 267 285.8 26820 Idaho Falls, ID 145,507 37,293 25,629.7 357 245.3 17660 Coeur d'Alene, ID 157,322 41,842 26,596.4 586 372.5 46300 Twin Falls, ID 108,599 30,063 27,682.6 353 325.0 14260 Boise City, ID 710,743 201,321 28,325.4 1,828 257.2

