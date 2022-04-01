COVID-19: How Cases in the Joplin, MO Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 211,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 29, bringing the total count to more than 79.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 969,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Joplin, MO metro area consists of Jasper County and Newton County. As of March 29, there were 25,983.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Joplin residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,535.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Joplin metro area, Jasper County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of March 29, there were 28,815.9 cases per 100,000 residents in Jasper County, the most of any county in Joplin, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Newton County, there were 20,146.1 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Joplin.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Joplin metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.6% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Joplin, MO metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 per 100,000 residents 41180 St. Louis, MO-IL 2,805,190 648,959 23,134.2 8,161 290.9 16020 Cape Girardeau, MO-IL 96,976 22,537 23,239.8 293 302.1 44180 Springfield, MO 462,434 111,544 24,121.1 1,595 344.9 17860 Columbia, MO 205,369 49,607 24,155.1 346 168.5 28140 Kansas City, MO-KS 2,124,518 515,892 24,282.8 5,647 265.8 41140 St. Joseph, MO-KS 126,173 32,102 25,442.8 442 350.3 27620 Jefferson City, MO 151,273 39,190 25,906.8 506 334.5 27900 Joplin, MO 178,100 46,277 25,983.7 726 407.6

