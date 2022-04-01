ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

COVID-19: How Cases in the Lafayette, LA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0ew7zCd000 The U.S. reported over 211,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 29, bringing the total count to more than 79.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 969,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Lafayette, LA metro area consists of Lafayette Parish, Iberia Parish, Acadia Parish, and two other parishes. As of March 29, there were 24,321.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Lafayette residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,535.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring parishes. Within the Lafayette metro area, Iberia Parish has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of March 29, there were 25,211.8 cases per 100,000 residents in Iberia Parish, the most of any county in Lafayette, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In St. Martin Parish, there were 22,818.8 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Lafayette.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and parish governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Lafayette metro area, unemployment peaked at 13.9% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.5%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Lafayette, LA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the parish level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 per 100,000 residents
10780 Alexandria, LA 153,310 36,427 23,760.4 666 434.4
35380 New Orleans-Metairie, LA 1,267,777 305,476 24,095.4 3,832 302.3
29180 Lafayette, LA 489,914 119,154 24,321.4 1,453 296.6
12940 Baton Rouge, LA 854,318 211,353 24,739.4 2,722 318.6
25220 Hammond, LA 132,057 32,914 24,924.1 592 448.3
29340 Lake Charles, LA 208,549 52,871 25,351.8 709 340.0
26380 Houma-Thibodaux, LA 210,162 55,441 26,380.1 774 368.3
43340 Shreveport-Bossier City, LA 399,619 105,560 26,415.2 1,758 439.9
33740 Monroe, LA 203,457 60,179 29,578.2 997 490.0

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette Parish, LA
Health
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Lafayette, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
Lafayette, LA
Health
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette Parish, LA
Government
Lafayette Parish, LA
Coronavirus
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Alexandria, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Americans#Acadia Parish
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

108K+
Followers
65K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy