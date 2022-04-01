ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: How Cases in the Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0ew7z8BL00 The U.S. reported over 211,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 29, bringing the total count to more than 79.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 969,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA metro area consists of Sullivan County, Hawkins County, Washington County, and two other counties. As of March 29, there were 28,073.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Kingsport residents, 14.4% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,535.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Kingsport-Bristol metro area, Hawkins County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of March 29, there were 29,333.5 cases per 100,000 residents in Hawkins County, the most of any county in Kingsport-Bristol, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Washington County, there were 25,316.7 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Kingsport-Bristol.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Kingsport-Bristol metro area, unemployment peaked at 14.1% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 per 100,000 residents
17300 Clarksville, TN-KY 299,470 73,663 24,597.8 860 287.2
32820 Memphis, TN-MS-AR 1,339,623 347,954 25,974.0 4,777 356.6
16860 Chattanooga, TN-GA 556,209 146,699 26,374.8 1,728 310.7
28700 Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA 306,546 86,058 28,073.4 1,393 454.4
28940 Knoxville, TN 853,337 242,179 28,380.2 2,805 328.7
34980 Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN 1,871,903 542,736 28,993.8 5,407 288.9
27740 Johnson City, TN 202,049 60,053 29,722.0 906 448.4
34100 Morristown, TN 140,912 42,136 29,902.4 713 506.0
17420 Cleveland, TN 122,563 37,787 30,830.7 472 385.1
27180 Jackson, TN 178,442 58,144 32,584.3 851 476.9

