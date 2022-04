The Chino Hills community held a special cap and gown ceremony for a high school senior who kept up her studies, while courageously battling cancer. The special commencement for Addison Conely was held three months ahead of graduation."It wasn't important to me before cancer, but seeing another milestone I went through after being able to fight all of this, I got to finish it," Conely said. Last June, Conely was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. She was getting better, but on March 10, things took a turn for the worse. "We were told that the cancer was back and that was it wasn't...

