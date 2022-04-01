ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congress mulls $300 monthly stimulus to fight high gas price

By Sean DeLancey
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cezwo_0ew7xV5900

Patrick Desage has been one of thousands of people who've needed to climb behind the wheel of a car as part of their job and feeling the pain of filling up the tank as a result.

Desage drove a large passenger van into a Sinclair station Thursday as the sign over head read $5.29 and spent $124 without topping off the tank.

"I spend this amount every three days," he said.

RELATED: Rep. Horsford proposes $300 monthly tax credit for car owners amid high gas prices

A new bill introduced on Capitol Hill would give a $300 tax credit a month to drivers working much like the expired Child Tax Credit did, but, instead of stimulus going to parents, car owners would receive money in the bank.

"It would make a dent," Desage said, "but at the end of the day it doesn't do much. It's only filling up my van twice."

William Flournoy, a 71 year old retired veteran, "believed the money could do more for rideshare drivers like him and his wife.

"She does Uber Eats," he said. "I do this in the evening. It's just the rent, with the rent and everything else going up, it's just hard to keep up."

Economist Steven Budin, however, said people shouldn't celebrate the concept of stimulus money before considering the larger impact on the economy.

"It sounds great for public relations," he said, "but it's not the best idea from an economic perspective."

Budin said gas prices have risen because supply has been low.

He worried an influx of money to car owners would increase demand on the already strained supply potentially leading to even higher prices and a reliance on more stimulus for people to keep prices within reach.

RELATED: Where to find some of the cheapest gas prices in the Las Vegas area

Comments / 4

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Stimulus Bill#Economic Stimulus#Sinclair#Capitol Hill#Child Tax Credit
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus update: IRS is making Americans pay back $2,000

Stimulus direct aid payments to Americans were crucial during the coronavirus pandemic. There has been ample criticism of the stimulus payments that went out between April 2020 and March 2021. New stimulus payments are being considered by Congress now. Now, for another stimulus update that will impact hundreds-of-thousands of taxpayers.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KTEN.com

How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can help avoid an expensive surprise when tax time rolls around. If you need help sorting through the details of your situation, try using SmartAsset’s free financial advisor matching tool.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

SSI: 36 states will increase payments up to $120

There are 8 million Americans who saw SSI benefit checks this week worth up to $841. While these payments help, they’re not often enough to live on. The most recent SSI checks went out on March 1. Social Security: Must-knows for delaying your claim and getting $100s more. SSI...
ECONOMY
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy