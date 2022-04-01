ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Innate Immunity Day at UMass Chan will honor Robert Finberg

By UMass Chan Medical School Communications
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, the Program in Innate Immunity at UMass Chan Medical School will host the annual Innate Immunity Day scientific symposium in honor of Robert W. Finberg, MD. The event will take place Wednesday, May 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., in the Albert Sherman Center Auditorium. Dr....

