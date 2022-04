Golf courses at times have rough patches, whether that’s an obvious hole with visible dirt or a yellow patch; these will always be there. Like a rough-looking golf course, the Cal women’s golf team is looking similar. The team has one last regular season tournament before the Pac-12 championships. As the Bears prepare for the Silverado Showdown in Napa from April 4-6, an opportunity to assess the Bears’ progress so far is eminent.

NAPA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO